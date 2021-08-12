STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Akasa, three other airlines applied for NoC: Govt

Akasa will also see the return of industry veterans such as IndiGo’s former president Aditya Ghosh and former Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube in the aviation business.

Published: 12th August 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four airline companies, including SNV Aviation (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air’s holding company), have applied for no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the ministry of civil aviation to start scheduled air passengers services and air cargo services. Beside Akasa, the three other carriers are- Turbo Megha Airways (promoter of Hyderabad-based TruJet), Jet Freight Logistics and SpiceXpress & Logistics (the cargo arm of SpiceJet). 

“Prospective operators are free to assess the aviation demand and participate with their specific business plan. (The) Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) as a nodal ministry, facilitates an eco system to promote the aviation sector,” minister of state (civil aviation) VK Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“As per the civil aviation requirements (CAR), interested airline operators apply to MoCA for obtaining NOC to operate scheduled passenger air transport services. Recently, (the) ministry has dispensed with the issuance of NOC for applicants of non-scheduled operators considering ease of doing business,” he added.
The most anticipated among the lot is billionaire Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa. Since his announcement that he is foraying into airline business, Akasa is seen as the next big thing in the Indian skies.

According to reports, the airline, which will operate as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), is in talks with aircraft manufacturer Boeing to buy as many as seventy 737 Max jets in four years. While Jhunjhunwala is investing about $35 million and hold about 40% stake, there are other investors as well. Akasa will also see the return of industry veterans such as IndiGo’s former president Aditya Ghosh and former Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube in the aviation business.

The two are reported to be co-founders of the airline. If everything goes as per plan, Akasa is expected to make its maiden flight by December this year.Entry of Akasa comes at a time when India’s aviation industry is ransacked by the Covid-19 pandemic. This has also raised questions whether it is a smart move by India’s very own Warren Buffett to start an airline, given two big names- Kingfisher and Jet Airways-- succumbed last decade. 

In current times, India’s largest carrier IndiGo reported its biggest quarterly loss at Rs  3,174 crore in the June quarter. SpiceJet and GoAir (now Go First) are ladened with high debts and are looking ways to raise funds. Experts feel domestic airlines would continue to report losses in near future and it would take 3-4 years for the traffic to reach pre-Covid level in the country. Jhunjhunwala, however, is very bullish on the sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SNV Aviation Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala airlines NOC
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp