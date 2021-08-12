Power Grid Corporation board approves Rs 425 crore equity investment in Energy Efficiency Services

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services.

The Board of Directors of Power Grid has, in its 394th Meeting held on August 10, 2021, approved the proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs. 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture Company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC, a company statement said.