STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SpiceJet settles with Boeing 737 Max aircraft lessor Avolon

Aviation regulators in the US and Europe have already approved the aircraft for flying with extensive fixes.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Spice Jet. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it has entered into a "settlement" with a lessor of Boeing 737 Max planes -- Avolon.

The Gurugram-based airline, in a statement, said it hopes to see these MAX aircraft flying again soon. A senior official said, the aviation regulator DGCA is yet to take a final call on allowing 737 MAX planes to fly again.

In the wake of two fatal crashes involving MAX planes, these aircraft were grounded in 2019. Joining many other regulators worldwide, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded MAX aircraft in March 2019.

"SpiceJet has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of Max aircraft, paving the way for the airline's 737 Max aircraft to start to return to service," the low-cost carrier said in the statement. SpiceJet, however, did not give details such as the nature of dispute it had with the lessor and the reasons that led to the "settlement".

Earlier this month, it was reported that DGCA is "examining" whether Boeing 737 Max planes should be allowed to fly again in the country and a decision on the same was expected in 2-3 months.

Aviation regulators in the US and Europe have already approved the aircraft for flying with extensive fixes.

The airline, in the statement on Thursday, also said it expects to start operations of Max planes around the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

"I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from COVID and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion.

"With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Avolon Boeing 737 Max planes
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp