NTPC gears up to meet rising power demand; generation up 23 per cent

Under flexible utilisation of coal policy, NTPC is arranging coal at the stations where the stock position is critical.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said that it has geared up to meet rising power demand and recorded electricity generation growth of 23 per cent over the previous year.

The country is witnessing a sharp increase in power demand and NTPC is making all efforts for meeting demand as per the grid requirement, it statement said.

NTPC has geared up to meet the increasing demand and the generation from NTPC group stations has registered a 23 per cent growth compared to the previous year, it stated.

Under flexible utilisation of coal policy, NTPC is arranging coal at the stations where the stock position is critical.

Further, it said that it is continuously coordinating with Coal India and Railways for augmenting coal supply at critical stations and diverting rakes wherever required.

It is also augmenting 2.7 Lakh MT import coal left out from the contracts placed earlier. Darlipalli Unit 2 (800 MW) was put in operation, and commercial operation of the unit is being done with effect from September 1-09-2021.

The plant is a pit-head station, and the coal is being fed from captive mine of NTPC (Dulanga), it said. It is increasing coal production from all captive mines of NTPC, it added. During peak hours, approximately 7 GW of gas capacity is on bar against 3 GW last week. It has been observed that the states are not scheduling from gas stations, but are drawing from the grid.

Further, for meeting the peak requirement, Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) is scheduling the gas stations under Reserves Regulation Ancillary Services (RRAS).

To have adequate planning by the generators, and to ensure adequate arrangement for gas, it is advised that the states may schedule power at least for a week.

RRAS is to restore the frequency level at desired level and to relieve the congestion in the transmission network. RRAS shall support both regulation up and regulation down service.

