CIL to invest Rs 19,650 crore to boost its railway infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To boost its annual transportation capacity by an additional 330 million tonne (MT) in the next three years, Coal India Ltd (CIL) is planning to invest Rs 19,650 crore in rail infrastructure.

The state-owned coal production company will construct rail links and set up joint ventures to boost its infrastructure.

“To increase coal evacuation capacity through rail mode by an additional 330 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY 2024, when production is expected to scale up significantly, Coal India Limited (CIL) is investing an estimated capital of Rs 19,650 crore in strengthening its rail infrastructure,” said CIL in a statement.

Coal India is constructing three railway lines in Central Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd at an investment of Rs 7,994 crore to transport 170 million tonnes annually. It has also formed JVs with Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha requiring an investment to transport fuel.

“The Maharatna coal mining behemoth is constructing three important railway lines from its own funds, on deposit basis, in CCL and MCL at an estimated capital of Rs 7,994 crore having 170 MTPA coal transportation capacity. Additionally, the company has forged four rail joint ventures with Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha at a capital outlay of Rs 11,656 crore which would help move 160 MTPA of coal,” said CIL.