NTPC board appoints three additional independent directors

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its board has appointed three additional directors (independent directors).

The board of NTPC has appointed Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, Vivek Gupta and Vidyadhar Vaishampayan as Additional Directors (Independent Directors) in its meeting held on November 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, aged 47 years is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Vivek Gupta, aged 48 years is a serial entrepreneur. Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, aged 58 years is a M-Tech from IIT-Mumbai and he has also completed Executive Development Study from lIM-Bangalore.

He is an active member of various social organizations and groups.