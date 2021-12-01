STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NTPC board appoints three additional independent directors

The board of NTPC has appointed Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, Vivek Gupta and Vidyadhar Vaishampayan as Additional Directors (Independent Directors) in its meeting.

Published: 01st December 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its board has appointed three additional directors (independent directors).

The board of NTPC has appointed Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, Vivek Gupta and Vidyadhar Vaishampayan as Additional Directors (Independent Directors) in its meeting held on November 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna, aged 47 years is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Vivek Gupta, aged 48 years is a serial entrepreneur. Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, aged 58 years is a M-Tech from IIT-Mumbai and he has also completed Executive Development Study from lIM-Bangalore.

He is an active member of various social organizations and groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC NTPC directors Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna Vivek Gupta Vidyadhar Vaishampayan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp