Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 103 per cylinder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial usage was hiked by Rs 103.50 for a 19-kg cylinder on Wednesday. This is the second hike within a month by state-owned oil marketing companies, the last time they increased Rs 266 on commercial cylinders on November 1. Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2101 in Delhi, Rs 2,051 in Mumbai, Rs 2,174.50 in Kolkata, Rs 2,234.50 in Chennai.

However, the respite is that there is no hike in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies. Right now, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi is Rs 899.50 per bottle, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

The government provides 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. For any quantity over this, the customer will have to pay at market price or non-subsidised rates. State-owned oil marketing companies — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — generally change the price of gas cylinders on the first and fifteenth of every month. As per the companies, the price of an LPG cylinder is calculated based on the import parity price (IPP).