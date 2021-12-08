STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IKEA to launch first small-format city store in Mumbai on Thursday

IKEA, which is part of the Ingka Group, had set up its first store in the country in Hyderabad in August 2018, which was followed by a store in Navi Mumbai in December last year.

IKEA

Logo of IKEA. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Swedish furniture giant IKEA is set to launch its first small-format city store at Worli here on Thursday.

The company has an online presence across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

The city store format allows IKEA to open smaller stores within smaller spaces available within urban space and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the IKEA offer, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mumbai city store will offer the entire IKEA range (8,000-9,000 products) facilitated by a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience.

The company, however, will allow only customers with a vaccine certificate, with over 14-day lapse after the second dose, to enter the store for shopping, according to the statement.

"Maharashtra has been one of the top-preferred investment destinations in the country and the government plays an integral role in enabling the 'ease of doing business' in the state.

"IKEA Worli City Store will attract and create many jobs and skilling opportunities to create a positive impact at many levels, plus pave the way for more companies to accelerate their investment plans in the state," said Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Government Minister for Tourism and Environment.

The IKEA Worli City Store will become a landmark in the city as it is a big progressive step towards boosting the local economy and serving the home furnishing needs of Mumbaikars and Maharashtra, Thackeray added.

According to the company, from the 8,000-9,000 products available at the Worli City Store, over 2,200 products will be available for direct takeaway and the rest will be home delivered.

Peter Betzel, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA India, said, "Today marks a major milestone as we add a new customer meeting point in Mumbai, our first omnichannel market for IKEA in India."

Betzel added that people can now visit the IKEA Worli City Store, Navi Mumbai store, shop online or buy their favourite and affordable products at the store, online or through the company's click-and-collect services.

