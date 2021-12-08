Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs in Ireland

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors. The company has since then further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new center in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management, Infosys said.

The 250 new roles in Ireland will build on Infosys' recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD and CEO, Infosys BPM, said, "This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment."