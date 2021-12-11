Kyndryl and Google Cloud partner to accelerate digital business transformation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, which is a spinoff of IBM Corp’s managed infrastructure business, has partnered with Google Cloud to help customers accelerate their conversion to digital businesses.

According to Gartner, 69% of company boards of directors have urged their firms to kick digital transformation efforts into high gear.

Both Kyndryl and Google Cloud will unleash the power of data and analytics, applied artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure modernisation to help customers gain new insights and drive business outcomes.

In addition, Kyndryl’s managed services for Google Cloud will help customers run their most critical business systems on Google Cloud’s global and sustainable infrastructure, the company said.

“Through this strategic partnership, Kyndryl and Google Cloud will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, embrace the benefits of cloud and augment their operations with advanced data, analytics, and AI technology,” Martin Schroeter, CEO and chairman of Kyndryl, said.

Kyndryl will accelerate its migration of mission-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud by applying its ERP expertise to help customers move their SAP workloads to Google Cloud’s global, it added.

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl into an independent publicly traded company. Kyndryl has over 88,400 employees and 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries.

