STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal mines to create 3 lakh jobs: Pralhad Joshi

As per the government, the ministry of coal has appointed a nominated authority for allocation of 204 cancelled coal blocks.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 41 coal mines offered in the first round of auction by the government is estimated to generate employment for approximately 3 lakh people, informed the minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In terms of revenue generation, the minister said, it is estimated that approximately Rs 20,578 crore would accrue to coal bearing state governments considering production at aggregated peak rate capacity level of approximately 226 MTPA.

“This estimate was based on the taxes applicable on approximately 226 MTPA of coal produced viz. royalty, district mineral fund, national mineral exploration trust, etc,” said the minister.

As per the government, the ministry of coal has appointed a nominated authority for allocation of 204 cancelled coal blocks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp