Tata Power-DDL, Hitachi Energy sign pact to nurture talent pool in power distribution sector

This partnership will address the training needs of the power distribution personnel, bringing together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders for the overall benefit of the sector.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd and Hitachi Energy have signed a pact to nurture a talent pool in the power distribution sector.

"Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global power technology leader Hitachi Energy to conduct trainings in the power distribution sector," according to a statement.

This partnership will address the training needs of the power distribution personnel, bringing together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders for the overall benefit of the sector.

It will also cater to reforms in India as well as in other countries, the statement added.

The MoU was signed by Subir Verma, chief HR, IR and HS of Tata Power-DDL, and Hitachi Energy India Business Head (Power Consulting) Kondalarao Bavisetti.

Verma said in the statement, "Tata Power-DDL is focused to nurture the talent pools in the power and energy industry by sharing valuable experience and knowledge. This collaboration with Hitachi Energy is a step in the same direction and reflects our intent to help young talent to achieve their potential and the industry to create skilled manpower."

Hitachi Energy India Director (Human Resource) Raja Radhakrishnan said, "Availability of qualified manpower is a major challenge, especially in evolving fields such as power. There is an urgent need to collaborate in areas of engineering, technology and technology management to support the clean energy transition, ensuring the people of India can enjoy reliable and quality power."

Radhakrishnan added that the company is glad to be partnering with Tata Power Delhi Distribution to train and shape future talent.

The training programmes under the partnership will be designed in accordance with new and emerging technologies and best practices for enhancing knowledge competency.

It will aim to bridge the gap between theory and practical, imparting industrial training to students in engineering, technology and science, et al, to make them industry-ready.

The Joint Capacity Building Training programmes will be conducted under the aegis of this MoU, wherein Hitachi Energy will contribute from the technology aspects and Tata Power-DDL will contribute from their practical technology deployment experience, it stated.

