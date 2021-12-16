STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HAL signs Rs 2400 crore contract with Bharat Electronics, the biggest order ever placed with an Indian company

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. 

Published: 16th December 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major boost to indigenization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 types systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A program here today, December 16, 2021. 

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products”, said R Madhavan, Chairman & Managing Director, HAL.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,” said Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

The order for supply of these systems for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready to board condition.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from FY 2023-24 onwards. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by Mr E P Jayadeva, General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL to Mr Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAL bel Hindustan Aeronautics Bharat Electronics Atmanirbhar Bharat Make in India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp