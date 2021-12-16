Ola raises USD 500 million through Term Loan B

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown mobility firm Ola on Thursday, December 16, 2021, announced raising USD 500 million via a Term Loan B (TLB) from marquee international institutional investors.

The proposed loan issuance received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately US$1.5B, the company said.

It added that this is a milestone transaction as Ola is among only a few Indian companies to raise capital through the TLB route.

Ola is expected to utilize the term loan to fuel its various businesses including ride-hailing, vehicle commerce, delivery with foods, quick commerce and financial services.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said, “The overwhelming response to our term loan B is a reflection of the strength of our business and our continued focus on improving unit economics alongside rapid growth. At Ola, we are accelerating our journey towards building the New Mobility ecosystem to help a billion people move sustainably.”

J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank served as the joint lead arrangers for this financing.