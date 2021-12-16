STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola raises USD 500 million through Term Loan B

Ola is expected to utilize the term loan to fuel its various businesses including ride-hailing, vehicle commerce, delivery with foods, quick commerce and financial services.

Published: 16th December 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ola logo.

Ola logo.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown mobility firm Ola on Thursday, December 16, 2021, announced raising USD 500 million via a Term Loan B (TLB) from marquee international institutional investors.

The proposed loan issuance received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately US$1.5B, the company said. 

It added that this is a milestone transaction as Ola is among only a few Indian companies to raise capital through the TLB route. 

Ola is expected to utilize the term loan to fuel its various businesses including ride-hailing, vehicle commerce, delivery with foods, quick commerce and financial services.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said, “The overwhelming response to our term loan B is a reflection of the strength of our business and our continued focus on improving unit economics alongside rapid growth. At Ola, we are accelerating our journey towards building the New Mobility ecosystem to help a billion people move sustainably.”

J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank served as the joint lead arrangers for this financing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Term Loan B Ola TLB JP Morgan Deutsche Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp