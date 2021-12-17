STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another Indian origin tech CEO: Global IT firm Veeam appoints Anand Eswaran

Eswaran joins Veeam from RingCentral where he was President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing exponential growth and customer expansion.

Published: 17th December 2021

CEO of Veeam Software Anand Eswaran

By IANS

MUMBAI: Global data management solutions provider Veeam Software on Friday said it has appointed Anand Eswaran as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company's Board of Directors.

William H Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Veeam crossed USD1 billion in ARR (annual recurring revenue) this year and has over 400,000 customers.

"I am excited to welcome Eswaran as Veeam's new CEO. Eswaran and brings extensive experience in developing new business models, executing on market expansion and driving growth with an inclusive purpose-led and people-first culture," said Largent.

Eswaran joins Veeam from RingCentral where he was President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing exponential growth and customer expansion.

"Data is exploding and has become one of the most important assets for all organisations. As such, data management, security and protection are pivotal to the way organisations operate today, and failure to have a robust strategy can be catastrophic," said Eswaran.

Prior to RingCentral, Eswaran was responsible for Microsoft's Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector business globally.

Before Microsoft, Eswaran was the Executive Vice President of the $5.4B Global Services business at SAP.

