Kerala Blasters announces partnership with Delfrez

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC has announced its partnership with leading poultry conglomerate Suguna Foods' newly launched brand, Delfrez for the ongoing season of ISL 2021-22.

Delfrez is a chain of retail outlets that operates under the processed food division of Suguna Foods Pvt.Ltd, a pioneer in broiler farming, hatcheries, feed mills, processing plants, and vaccines manufacturing for poultry in India since 1984.

"A big welcome to Delfrez into the KBFC family! There's a great alignment of our visions, purpose and ambitions to be at the top in our respective fields. We look forward to building a fruitful association," Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director of Kerala Blasters FC, said in a release.

Commenting on the collaboration M V R Krishna Prasad, the Vice President of Suguna Foods/Delfrez, said they were delighted and thrilled to associate with the young and energetic team of the league, Kerala Blasters FC for the ongoing season.

"The team has reaped enormous fans across the country and has played exceptionally well over these seasons. As a consumer brand, we have a strong connect across regions and this pandemic has given us a way to reposition and emerge bigger to reach out to more customers with healthier and easier meal options," Prasad said.

Suguna is one of the top 10 poultry companies in the world.

It operates in 18 Indian states and offers a range of poultry products and services.

Suguna Foods had on Thursday introduced the Delfrez brand for its processed poultry and mutton products.