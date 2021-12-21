Wipro to acquire Edgile in USD 230-million deal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT, consulting and business process services company Wipro on Monday signed an agreement to acquire Edgile, a transformational cyber security consulting provider, for $230 million.

Founded in 2001, Edgile is recognised by security and risk leaders for its business-aligned cyber security capability, deep understanding of the changing regulatory environment and enabling cloud transformations that help secure the modern enterprise. It has an onsite workforce of 182 employees.

Together, Wipro and Edgile will develop Wipro CyberTransform, an integrated suite that will help enterprises enhance boardroom governance of cyber security risk, invest in robust cyber strategies, and reap the value of practical security in action. Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice-President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro, said, “Adding Edgile’s strategic consulting capabilities and launching Wipro CyberTransform are significant milestones on our journey to becoming the trusted partner to security leaders and boardroom stakeholders.”

The transaction is expected to be completed before March 31, 2022, the company said.