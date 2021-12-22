STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cognizant to call employees back to office from April 2022

The company will adopt a hybrid work model as part of its return to office (RTO) efforts

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:05 PM

Cognizant

Cognizant (File Photo | Reuters)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

US-headquartered Cognizant Technology Solutions will call its employees back to the office in April 2022. In an email to its employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said, "Given the uncertain path of the Omicron variant and the ebb and flow of outbreaks of new COVID cases globally, we will begin to return to the office in April 2022. Until then, travel and office-based work will remain restricted."

The company will adopt a hybrid work model as part of its return to office (RTO) efforts. "Our new standard workweek will consist of three days in the office and two from wherever you work best. Based on client needs and other business requirements, some roles may need to be in the office either more or fewer days than the standard," he told employees.

Cognizant plans to move 'carefully' and 'gradually' to the hybrid work model, and will ask associates who normally work from a Cognizant facility to return to the office one day a week, beginning in April.

During the second half of 2022, the company will build its way up to fully implementing its new RTO model.

"Returning to an in-office environment even one day a week will be a significant change for most of us. RTO encompasses more than traveling to a location......For example, a hybrid work model means that a significant number of associates will shift from a dedicated workspace to a more flexible, collaborative space, and therefore we will adjust our real estate footprint appropriately," Humphries said.

Cognizant was planning to call its employees gradually back to the office from January 2022, but due to omicron and the surge of Covid infections globally, the company shifted the timeline for RTO plans.

