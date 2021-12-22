India’s crude oil output fails to achieve target

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil production continued to decline in November as the country produced 2431.44 TMT, which is 6.89% lower than target for the month and 2.22% lower than the production of November 2020, as per the official data released by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Tuesday.

The cumulative crude oil production during April to November 2021 is 19,868.42 TMT, which is 4.38% and 2.74% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

The reason for decline in production, the government said, was lower output from state-owned firms like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India Limited and others.

As per the government data, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 3% less crude oil at 1.6 million tonnes in November while Oil India Ltd (OIL) produced 2,41,420 tonnes of crude oil in November, down from 2,43,200 tonnes a year back and 2,52,990 tonnes in October.

The reason for low output, ONGC said, was less than anticipated production from Cluster-8 fields due to delay in inputs as installation of wellhead platforms got delayed due to Covid impact.

However, according to the monthly production report, there was a 23.09% increase in gas production in November.

The production of natural gas during November 2021 was 2869.47 MMSCM, which is 23.09% higher than the production of November 2020 but 12.8% lower than the monthly target.