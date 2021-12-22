Normalise coal supply to captive plants: ICPPA Secretary General Rajiv Agarwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A captive power producers’ association on Tuesday urged the government for 100% normalisation of coal supply to captive power producers or it will bring the industry to a grinding halt.

The Indian Captive Power Producers Association said halting their operation will have a severe impact on the SMEs in the downstream sector, resulting in increased prices of finished products with a burden on end consumers.

“The government should start normalising the supplies because we are getting some feeler that first they want to build up very high some 30 days inventory by March and after that they will start supplying to CPPs and industries,” said Rajiv Agarwal, Secretary General, ICPPA in a press conference.

The association said the government’s guideline specifies the allocation of coal in proportion of 75% (power) and 25% (non-power), despite which the non-regulated sector is getting coal that is less than 20%.