STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Singapore Airlines not to accept bookings for VTL flights till January 20

Singapore Airlines said it will not accept bookings for all its flights under Vaccinated Travel Lane mechanism till January 20 next year.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Southeast Asian carrier Singapore Airlines on Wednesday said it will not accept bookings for all its flights under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) mechanism till January 20 next year.

The development, which comes in the wake of the Singapore government's directive to suspend new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore during this time, will, however, not affect the existing bookings, SIA said in a statement.

VTL flights allowed quarantine free travel to the island-state for the fully vaccinated travellers.

SIA had commenced passenger flight services from eight Indian cities, including daily VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai from November 29, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

Its low-cost subsidiary Scoot also started operating non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli.

"With effect from 2359 hours (Singapore Time) on December 22, Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore that are scheduled between December and January 20, 2022 (both dates inclusive)," Singapore Airlines said in the statement.

SIA customers with a confirmed booking on a VTL flight are not affected by this directive and may proceed with their travel, the airline said.

It also said that there is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free as long as they meet all VTL requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Airlines VTL Flights
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp