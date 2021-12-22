STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat

Analysts say the Sony-Zee arrangement could create the country's second-biggest entertainment network, rivalling market leaders Disney.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sony

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Wednesday approved its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to create India’s largest entertainment network with 75 channels, which will control over 1/4th of total viewership market. The approval came even as current promoters of Zee are in loggerhead with the US-based Invesco, the media company’s largest shareholder. 

Now the deal needs other necessary statutory and regulatory approvals of the shareholders/ the creditors of the company and other parties.  According to analysts, getting the required 3/4th approval of shareholders remains a big challenge for Zee as Invesco, which owns 17.88% in the company, has never approved of the merger and has been seeking removal of MD and CEO Punit Goenka. Add to it, Zee’s founders have just a 3.99% stake. 

Analysts/brokerages have welcomed the approval and said it was a positive development for shareholders. 
“Minority shareholders should be supportive as the merger creates a subsidiary of an MNC with global practices, and makes the entity a market leader with re-rated governance practices,” says Shriram Subramanian, MD of proxy advisory firm Ingovern. 

 Sony will hold a majority stake of 50.86% in the merged entity while the promoters of Zee gets 3.99% and the other shareholders would have the remaining 45.15% stake. Goenka will continue to head the merged entity but majority of the board of directors will be nominated by the Sony Group and will include the current SPNI Managing Director and CEO, NP Singh.

Queries sent to Invesco seeking their views remained unanswered till the filing of the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sony Zee merger Sony Zee Zee entertainment Invesco Sony Zee Invesco
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp