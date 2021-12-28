Atul Kumar Goel PNB’s MD; hunt is on for Union Bank CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved name of Atul Kumar Goel, who is currently Managing Director and CEO for UCO Bank as office on special duty in Punjab National Bank.

“The order will come into effect from the date of assumption of the said office till 31.01 .2022 and as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank, vice Shri Ch. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, with effect from 01.02.2022 and up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e. 31.12.2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official letter from ACC said.

The ACC has also cleared name of Soma Sankara Prasad, currently Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in UCO Bank, with effect from the date on which Atul Kumar Goel demits the same.

Meanwhile the Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the designated headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive director of Union Bank of India for a three-year term.

Currently Rajkiran Rai G is holding the post of MD and CEO but he is set to retire on May 2022.