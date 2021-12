By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mensa Brands, which recently turned into a unicorn, on Monday acquired High Star, a digital first home-grown denim brand that caters to fashion-forward and digital-first consumers, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2012 by Rohit Mirchandani, High Star has evolved into a leading denim brand in the digital space, offering a wide range of products.

Mensa has focused on acquiring digital first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, food, etc.