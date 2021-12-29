German firm ZF acquires additional stake in Rane TRW Steering to become majority stakeholder

By PTI

MUMBAI: German company ZF said on Wednesday said it has acquired an additional one per cent stake in its JV with Rane Group -- Rane TRW Steering Systems -- to become a majority stakeholder in the company.

Till now, both partners held equal shares in the company, and after buying out an additional stake, ZF will hold a majority of 51 per cent in the joint venture, as per a release.

In the future, the JV will operate as ZF Rane Automotive India, it said, adding the renaming is reflective of the enhanced cooperation between the partners.

Rane TRW Steering Systems was founded in 1987 by Rane and TRW to produce steering systems for commercial vehicles.

In 1997, the company added occupant protection systems for passenger cars.

With the acquisition of TRW in 2015, ZF Group became a co-owner of the company, which now produces steering gears, airbags and seat belt systems at five locations in India.

The two partners opened the new occupant protection systems plant in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Tamil Nadu, in 2019.

“India is a very important market for ZF, and we want to grow sustainably here. By acquiring a majority stake from our long-standing partner Rane, we aim to further expand both our passenger car and commercial vehicle business for our customers in the India region," said Holger Klein, Member of the Board of Management, ZF Group.

This joint venture will further enhance the abilities of the partners to offer newer technologies, expedite new product introductions and localisation with Rane Group as a strategic partner to leverage competence, in line with ZF's Refresh India strategy, the German firm said.

"Our relationship with ZF has gone from strength to strength over the past 35 years and the transfer of 1 per cent to ZF is a major step in taking the relationship to the next level. We look forward to bring superior technology matching the customer requirements," said Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Group and Managing Director, Rane TRW Steering Systems.

Suresh KV, President ZF India, said, "The complementary nature of the partners has been the hallmark of this JV, which has resulted in the organisation performing consistently over the years."

Supporting the Indian customer base with ZF engineering and technology along with the customer connect and operations excellence of Rane will continue to be the goal of this JV in future, he added.

ZF operations in India are through three subsidiaries, four joint venture partners and eight engineering centres.

The regional headquarter of ZF India Pvt Ltd is a multi-product facility based at Chakan in Pune.

With a strong presence that has steadily grown to 18 manufacturing locations across India, ZF also provides a wide range of spare parts for automotive products, according to the release.

ZF in India employs more than 13,000 people, including its JV partners, as per the release.