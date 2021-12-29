STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

KisanKraft to invest Rs 100 crore to set up new plant in Andhra's Nellore

Agri-equipment company for small farmers KisanKraft, which recently commissioned a 46-acre factory campus at Nellore, will set up another factory on the same campus.

Published: 29th December 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Agri-equipment company for small farmers KisanKraft, which recently commissioned a 46-acre factory campus at Nellore, will set up another factory on the same campus.

“We have committed about Rs 100 crore investment into this plant.  Another factory is under construction on the same campus. Our inter-cultivator/engine/water pump factory has already started production and we have received an order of 5,000 inter-cultivators worth about Rs 20 crore from Nepal,” The Managing Director of KisanKraft Ravindra Agarwal said.

KisanKraft currently has a manufacturing capacity of 75,000 units of inter-cultivators per annum at its facility. The company, which has been growing about 20% Y-o-Y, says SAARC nations and Africa are showing high interest in its machines.

“Inter-cultivators are important multi-utility equipment for weeding, soil turning, soil mulching, and they have attachments for trenching, seeding, irrigating, harvesting etc. We will not only reduce imports but also increase exports of farm equipment.

Our integrated facility also serves an important role for our R&D and has plots for testing and development of new machines,” Agarwal said. KisanKraft has served over 50 lakh farmers so far in India through its dealers. The company has over 5,000 dealers and it is aiming to double them in the next three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp