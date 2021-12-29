KisanKraft to invest Rs 100 crore to set up new plant in Andhra's Nellore

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agri-equipment company for small farmers KisanKraft, which recently commissioned a 46-acre factory campus at Nellore, will set up another factory on the same campus.

“We have committed about Rs 100 crore investment into this plant. Another factory is under construction on the same campus. Our inter-cultivator/engine/water pump factory has already started production and we have received an order of 5,000 inter-cultivators worth about Rs 20 crore from Nepal,” The Managing Director of KisanKraft Ravindra Agarwal said.

KisanKraft currently has a manufacturing capacity of 75,000 units of inter-cultivators per annum at its facility. The company, which has been growing about 20% Y-o-Y, says SAARC nations and Africa are showing high interest in its machines.

“Inter-cultivators are important multi-utility equipment for weeding, soil turning, soil mulching, and they have attachments for trenching, seeding, irrigating, harvesting etc. We will not only reduce imports but also increase exports of farm equipment.

Our integrated facility also serves an important role for our R&D and has plots for testing and development of new machines,” Agarwal said. KisanKraft has served over 50 lakh farmers so far in India through its dealers. The company has over 5,000 dealers and it is aiming to double them in the next three years.