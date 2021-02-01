STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

At 3.7%, insurance penetration a cause for concern

Despite making improvements in the last two decades, the performance of the insurance sector is still way below than in other Asian economies.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Despite making improvements in the last two decades, the performance of the insurance sector is still way below than in other Asian economies. This was revealed by the recently-released Economic Survey. Two key indicators – Insurance Penetration and Insurance Density – used to assess the performance and potential of the insurance peg India’s growth much below Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

According to the survey, insurance penetration in India increased to 3.76 per cent in 2019 from the 2.71 per cent in 2001. However, it was much lower than Malaysia, Thailand, and China’s, which clocked 4.72, 4.99 and 4.30 per cent, respectively in 2019. 

Insurance density too has risen in the country, from $11.5 in 2001 to approximately $78 in 2019. However, here, too, it pales in comparison to Malaysia, Thailand, and China’s 2019 figures of $536, $389, and $430, respectively.  Insurance penetration is calculated as the percentage of insurance premium to GDP, while insurance density is the ratio of insurance premium to population.

As of 2019, the penetration of life insurance in India was at 2.82, while non-life insurance’s was further lower at 0.94 per cent in comparison to the global life insurance penetration of 3.35 per cent and non-life segment’s 3.88 per cent in 2019.

The survey said that the government-funded Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has improved health insurance coverage, noting that the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54 per cent for the states that implemented PM-JAY while falling by 10 per cent where it was not. PM-JAY provides Rs 5 lakh medical insurance coverage per year to over 10.7 crore families identified as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011, said the survey. 

PM-JAY implementation key to increased coverage
Proportion of households that had health insurance rose by 89 per cent in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim between 2015 and 2019. The figure slumped by 12 per cent in West Bengal in the same period

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp