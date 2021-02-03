STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart Wholesale adds grocery to cart

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Wednesday said it will now offer grocery on its app to allow kiranas and small retailers access to a wide selection of products.

As a start, the grocery category will be available to retailers in Gurugram who can order products from the Flipkart Wholesale app, a statement said.

Expansion to other parts of the National Capital Region and subsequently other cities will take place over the next few months.

Flipkart Wholesale will operate a 1 lakh sq ft fulfilment centre in Bilaspur, Gurugram to better serve kiranas with delivery directly to their shops, a statement said.

With this, Flipkart Wholesale now supports over 6,500 employment opportunities pan-India and will continue to boost job creation this year as well, it added.

Using the app, retailers will be able to order staples, personal care, beverages, cleaning and laundry, snacks and biscuits and packaged food products across over 350 brands including those from companies like HUL, P&G, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC, Nestle and Dabur.

Haryana has made great strides for ease of doing business, boasts of world-class infrastructure, is home to headquarters of large domestic and global companies, and enjoys a long-standing relationship with the Flipkart Group, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture, Public Health and Irrigation) Devender Singh said.

"This fulfilment centre in Gurugram will create new jobs and opportunities for Haryana people and the launch of grocery on the Flipkart Wholesale app will help kiranas, which are the lifeline of our state and our nation, reap the digital dividend," he added.

In July last year, Flipkart had announced the acquisition of Walmart India for an undisclosed amount, and launch of 'Flipkart Wholesale' to tap into the USD 650 billion B2B retail market in India.

Flipkart Wholesale app currently offers clothing and footwear across 23 cities in the country.

Flipkart Senior Vice President and Head Flipkart Wholesale Adarsh Menon said the grocery category on the platform will be a game-changer for kiranas and small retailers, who can now leverage technology to order products online with convenience and grow their businesses.

"With this launch, we will also boost MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) suppliers and give regional grocery brands a fillip through a pan-India supply chain integration," he added.

By leveraging the strong merchandising experience and brand relationships of best price cash-and-carry business, Flipkart Wholesale are confident that the company will prove to be a catalyst in the growth and prosperity of kiranas and MSMEs who are the backbone of India's retail ecosystem, he said.

