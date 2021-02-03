New MD-CEO Akshay Kumar Singh takes charge at Petronet LNG 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar Singh took charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) on Monday.

​Before joining PLL, Singh was working with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited as Director (Pipelines).

He had also served as an Executive Director in the GAIL India Limited in Projects division.

“I am delighted to lead PLL and join in the endeavour to make India a gas based economy,” Singh said after assuming the new role.

Singh has vast experience in executing challenging, complex and large size Cross Country hydrocarbon pipeline networks of national importance and has made significant contributions in the last 35 years to the Petroleum & Natural gas sector in India.

He possesses extensive domain experience in the major business activities like hydrocarbon pipelines project development and execution, O&M of Pipeline Installations, Gas Marketing, CGD Business, Gas processing plant including petrochemicals, LNG Sourcing & logistics and Corporate Risk Management.