After TikTok exit, Josh raises USD 100 million

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after Tik Tok announced the closure of its business in India, rival short-content platforms in India are garnering investors interest. VerSe Innovation, parent firm of short video app Josh, on Monday said that it has received over $100 million investment in a Series H funding round.

The fresh funds-raise comes nearly two months after tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Alpha Wave poured in $100 million into the startup marking its entry into the unicorn club. Debuting as the first unicorn in tech for local languages last year, VerSe Innovation has seen tremendous investor interest in Josh since its launch, the company said.

The fresh $100 million funding was led by global investors Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar and Glade Brook Capital Partners. Canaan Valley Capital and existing investor Sofina Group also participated.