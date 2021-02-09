STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GAIL acquires IEX's five per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange

GAIL is the third strategic investor in IGX after Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas had acquired five per cent stake each in the IGX.

Published: 09th February 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

GAIL

GAIL (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday said state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd has acquired five per cent stake of the IEX in its arm Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). However, the company did not divulge the details about the value of the transaction.

Last month, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas had acquired five per cent stake each in the IGX. GAIL is the third strategic investor in IGX. "IEX, India's premiere electricity exchange has further divested 5 per cent equity stake in the IGX to GAIL (India) Ltd, India's leading natural gas company," the IEX said in a statement.

It added that the partnership between the IGX and GAIL is a significant development, which will go a long way and add robust value addition in development of the gas markets in the country.

IEX chairman SN Goel, who is also director of IGX, said in the statement, "With strong impetus from the government to create a conducive policy and regulatory framework, gas markets are on the cusp of breakthrough growth. Competitive domestic gas markets are crucial to build a gas-based economy."

He added that in line, IGX is pro-actively working in collaboration with the stakeholders to build gas markets ecosystem in the country. "We are delighted to welcome GAIL onboard as our partner and unite our strengths to realize India's vision of a gas-based economy," Goel said.

Santanu Roy, executive director (business development and corporate affairs) of GAIL, said in the statement, "GAIL is committed towards development of gas-based economy in the country. The partnership between GAIL and IGX will benefit the gas sector as a whole and pave way for further development of the gas market, more trading through gas exchange and increase in capacity utilisation of pipelines."

On January 22, 2021, the IEX announced the strategic investments by two leading energy players, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas, in IGX. They acquired 5 per cent equity stake each in the platform.

Launched on June 15, 2020, as a gas trading platform, the IGX has since become the first gas exchange to receive authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under recently notified Gas Exchange Regulations 2020.

With 15 members and over 500 registered clients, the Exchange offers a compelling alternative to the gas spot market in India by providing ease of trading, payment security and greater access to the market. It currently operates from three physical hubs - Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Providing leadership for over three decades since 1984, GAIL is India's largest gas pipeline, marketing, and processing company. It has diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals and city gas, among others.

GAIL owns and operates a network of around 12,900 km of high-pressure trunk pipelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Energy Exchange Indian Gas Exchange GAIL IEX stake sale
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp