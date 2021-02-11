STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AstraZeneca profits soar as global Covid vaccination drive gains momentum

AstraZeneca's jab has been in the spotlight after a number of European countries refused to authorise it for the over-65s -- the demographic most vulnerable to Covid-19. 

Published: 11th February 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: AstraZeneca said Thursday that its profits had doubled in 2020, as the World Health Organization approved the pharma giant's jab for over-65s and global immunisation efforts gained momentum.

Mass Covid-19 vaccination programmes are being ramped up in many countries -- according to an AFP tally, more than 155.7 million people in at least 91 countries had been vaccinated by 1000 GMT on Thursday.

But so far, the rollouts are being hampered by limited supplies and AstraZeneca's jab has been in the spotlight after a number of European countries refused to authorise it for the over-65s -- the demographic most vulnerable to Covid-19. 

It was also at the centre of a diplomatic spat between the EU and Britain earlier this year over supply problems. 

Nevertheless, the WHO backed AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot on Wednesday -- including for over-65s and in places were new virus variants are circulating.

ALSO READ | Government places second purchase order with SII for one crore doses of Covishield

The AstraZeneca shot forms the bulk of doses being rolled out around the world -- especially in poorer countries -- under the Covax programme.

"It is likely that the vaccine will be found to be efficacious in older persons. The trial data indicate that the vaccine is safe for this age group," said WHO expert Alejandro Cravioti.

He said the WHO was awaiting more specific data on the vaccine's efficacy in over-65s, but that it "would not be appropriate" to wait with "thousands of people dying". 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the benefits of using the AstraZeneca shot would "far outweigh" any risks even in nations with new variants.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca said its 2020 earnings had doubled, even without taking into account sales of its vaccine which was only approved for use at the end of last year.

"Despite the significant impact from the pandemic, we delivered double-digit revenue growth," CEO Pascal Soriot said as the group announced net profits of $3.2 billion in 2020. 

"The progress of the Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated what we can achieve."             

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Astrazeneca Oxford vaccine Serum Institute of India Covishield Pascal Soriot Soumya Swaminathan Adar Poonawala
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp