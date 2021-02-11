STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet net loss narrows to Rs 57 crore as cargo business improves

 SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 57 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 112.6 crore in the previous quarter.

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 57 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 112.6 crore in the previous quarter. The private carrier had reported a profit of Rs 78 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q3FY20). 

According to details filed with the stock exchanges, SpiceJet’s total revenue from operations  for the period fell by a sharp 53.7 per cent to Rs 1,691 crore from Rs 3,656 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said, “The pandemic has, undoubtedly, been the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry and we are confident that things will only get better for us from now on.

We have successfully managed to trim down our losses considerably with each passing quarter despite limited operations and muted demand.” SpiceJet said it continues to engage with Boeing to recover damages incurred due to the grounding of the MAX line and its re-induction.

It also witnessed sequential increase of 36 per cent in its cargo business, cargo revenue up nearly six-fold year-on-year.  “With our cargo business proving its true potential, the passenger business getting back on track and a tight control on costs, we have managed to reduce our losses,” Singh said. 

