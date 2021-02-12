IRDAI cautions public not to fall prey to fraud by Digital National Motor Insurance

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Insurance sector regulator Irdai has cautioned the general public against falling prey to fraud and cheating by Digital National Motor Insurance in selling policies without a license.

It has been brought to the notice of Irdai that an entity by the name of Digital National Motor Insurance operating from Bangalore has been selling insurance policies, although it has not been licensed or granted registration by the authority to sell insurance policy of any kind, the regulator said in a public notice.

The company's website is https://dnmins.wixsite.com/dnmins. The email-id of the entity is digitalpolicyservices@gmail.com.

"The Authority cautions the public not to make any transaction related to insurance business with M/s DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in the notice.

Irdai hereby urges the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to fraud and cheating indulged in by the said entity.