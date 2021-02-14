STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Corridors in UP, TN will boost defence industries: DRDO chief

Many schemes have been launched by the government to also help the start-ups.

Published: 14th February 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Saturday that the upcoming defence corridor projects in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will give a fillip to the defence sector and it will create an eco-system for the defence-related industries to flourish in the country. Speaking at the Business Excellence Award, organised by Andhra Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Reddy said the government has been taking initiatives to support the industries in a big way and encouraging them to come up with different innovative products.

Many schemes have been launched by the government to also help the start-ups. The DRDO chief noted that during such a time, the role of organisations like ACC becomes more important as they help in creating awareness. The Chamber organised the fifth edition of the programme virtually and five people were awarded for their contribution in the business field.

These include Ponni Concessao for his contribution in the field of architecture, VMM Prasad (rural education), Pullela Gopichand (sports), Vinayak C. Hegana, founder and CEO of Shivar Naturals, (MSME category) and Suchitra Ella, joint MD Bharat Biotech International (Pharmaceuticals).

Parliament panel flags manpower shortage

The DRDO’s current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed research and development (R&D) projects, stated a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Friday. In its reply to the committee, the Defence Ministry said the Ministry of Finance had on April 24 last year already approved the proposal to augment the manpower in DRDO by 436 posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO G Satheesh Reddy defence corridor projects
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp