Schwing Stetter commissions Rs 300 crore factory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schwing Stetter India, the manufacturers of construction equipment, has inaugurated its new IoT-enabled, energy-efficient manufacturing facility in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu to cater to its domestic and export market. The integrated facility, sprawling over 52 acres, will become a global manufacturing hub for Schwing’s excavators, concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shotcrete pumps, wheel loaders and motor graders.

This will be the fifth manufacturing unit of Schwing Stetter in India. “This new facility is the beginning of our journey towards industry 4.0. It will export to international markets across Africa to ASEAN and cater to the internal needs of Schwing’s subsidiaries across the globe,” VG Sakthikumar, Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India, said during the inauguration of the factory.

The company had signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Government at the 2019 Global Investors Meet and has already invested Rs 300 crore in this facility. The company said it will continue to invest in this facility in the next couple of years, the company noted. The new facility also has space for creating future expansion and a hydraulic excavator factory will be ready in the next three months to add a capacity of 7,500 units per year.