Nureca and RailTel to launch IPOs this week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping the IPO momentum alive, two more Indian companies will be going public this week. Healthcare and wellness products distributor Nureca will open its IPO on February 15 while state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India will open its IPO for subscription on February 16.

The total size of the Nureca’s IPO has been kept at Rs 100 crore and the company has already raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors on February 12, 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 396-400 per share. According to a BSE circular, Nexpact has invested Rs 34.55 crore against 8.63 lakh equity shares— around 77 per cent of the anchor investor portion.

Next Orbit Ventures Fund invested 10 crore for 2.50 lakh equity shares—22.45 per cent of the anchor investor portion. The money raised will be used for incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, the company said.

The B2C company has reserved shares worth Rs 1 crore for its employees at a discount of 20 per cent. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter. The next big IPO to hit Dalal Street is of RailTel Corporation. The IPO will be open for subscription from February 16 to February 18, at an issue price of Rs 93-94 per share. Around 8.71 crore equity shares are being put on sale.