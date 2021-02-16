STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian economy on track for recovery in next fiscal year : S&P

Stating that India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue, S&P said the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.

Published: 16th February 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said Indian economy is on track for a recovery in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, as consistent good performance of the farm sector, flattening COVID-19 infection curve, and a pickup in government spending are all supporting the economy.

Stating that India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue, S&P said the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.

"The emergence of yet more contagious COVID-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery. As does the possibility of early withdrawal of global fiscal stimulus," S&P said in a report titled 'Cross-sector outlook: India's escape from COVID'.

It said the budget for fiscal 2021-22, will also support the recovery, with higher than expected expenditures.

India's improving growth prospects are critical to its ability to sustain the higher deficits associated with its more aggressive fiscal stance. The economy still faces important risks as it transitions from stabilisation to recovery.

We estimate that India faces a permanent loss of output versus its pre-pandemic path, suggesting a long-term production deficit equivalent to about 10 per cent of GDP, S&P said.

"The Indian economy is on track for a recovery in fiscal 2022, bolstering corporate earnings and demand for utilities. The recovery's pace and scale determines the sustainability of the government's higher fiscal deficit and debt stock. Consistently good agriculture performance, a flattening of the COVID-19 infection curve, and a pickup in government spending are all supporting the economy," S&P said.

The US-based rating agency said a sustained earnings rebound is key for ratings to stabilise as roughly one quarter of ratings are still on negative outlook.

On the banking front in India, it estimates the system's weak loans ratio at 12 per cent of gross loans and credit cost to remain elevated at 2.2-2.7 per cent. "Faster economic recovery and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian government to cushion the effect of the economic crisis have helped ease the stress on bank balance sheets.

"In our view, India's banking system's performance is likely to start improving materially in fiscal 2023, trailing an economic recovery of 10 per cent in fiscal 2022.

On a positive note, banks are building capital buffers and reserves to deal with the COVID crunch," S&P said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirs Pandemic Lockdown Economic recovery
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp