STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NCLT approves Rs 707.70 crore claim of IL&FS's FSEL from NHAI

NHAI will pay the settlement amount under the approved guidelines for resolution of road projects that have been stuck for various reasons.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

NCLT

NCLT

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given approval to the settlement of Rs 707.70 crore claim made by Fagne Sonagarh Expressway (FSEL), a special purpose vehicle of IL&FS for the expressway project, from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The tribunal, chaired by members Mohammed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy, allowed FSEL to receive the settlement amount of Rs 707.709 crore (subject to any deduction of tax as applicable and any further withholding of an amount of Rs 16.93 crores towards royalty payment).

NHAI will pay the settlement amount under the approved guidelines for resolution of road projects that have been stuck for various reasons.

As per the Road Transport and Highways Ministry's guidelines formulated in March 2019, incomplete or stalled projects for various reasons, authorities would be able to foreclose the project's concession agreement and pay a compensation based on value of work done or 90 per cent of debt due, whichever is lower.

The settlement amount, which is to be paid by NHAI directly to the FSEL sub-contractors, "shall be deposited into an Escrow Account in any nationalised bank and shall be maintained as fixed deposits".

"(The settlement amount) should not be adjusted or set off against any other dues pertaining to any bank or financial institution," the Mumbai bench of NCLT said in the order. NHAI Conciliation Committee approved this claim for FSEL last year and was pending for NCLT approval.

The Rs 2,000 crore 140 km project was to be delivered in May 2019.

Last month, the debt-laden IL&FS board said it has addressed Rs 32,000 crore of the group's overall debt so far.

"The aggregate debt of Rs 32,000 crore addressed comprises about Rs 21,600 crore of debt addressed basis cash balances," IL&FS had said in statement adding that nearly Rs 10,300 crore of additional net recovery is expected from resolution and restructuring applications filed with NCLT (Mumbai) and NCLAT, the approvals for which are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLT NHAI
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp