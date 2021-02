By PTI

NEW DELHI: Exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday said it has elected A Sakthivel as its new president.

Sakthivel, a leading knitwear exporter, is currently chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council.

He has replaced S K Saraf, who is a Mumbai-based businessman.

Sakthivel is taking charge of FIEO at a time when the country's exports are gradually reviving from the impacts of COVID-19.