STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power consumption grows 6.1 per cent in Decmeber

In November, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent to 96.88 BU compared to 93.94 BU in the same month last year mainly due to early onset of winters.

Published: 01st January 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's power consumption grew by 6.1 per cent to 107.3 billion units (BU) in December, showing spurt in economic activities, according to official data.

Power consumption in December 2019 was 101.08 BU. After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent in September and 11.6 per cent in October.

In November, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent to 96.88 BU compared to 93.94 BU in the same month last year mainly due to early onset of winters.

Experts said that the 6.1 per cent growth in power consumption and all time high peak power demand of 182.88GW in the month of December clearly indicate that there is considerable spurt in economic activity in the country.

They think that the power demand growth would be more stable in coming months. Last week, Power Secretary S N Sahai had tweeted, "Today, the all-India demand for power touched 1,82,888 MW (megawatts), which is an all-time high (observed at 0948 hrs on December 30, 2020) crossing previous high of 1,82,610 at 1458 hours on May 30, 2019. The entire demand was met."

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption started declining from March due to fewer economic activities in the country.

The pandemic affected power consumption for six months in a row -- from March to August this year. Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.

The data showed that electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. It showed improvement after April 20 due to easing of restrictions on economic activities.

Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, in December was also recorded higher at 182.88 GW compared to 170.49 GW (recorded on December 26).

In November, peak power demand met was recorded at 160.77 GW, which was 3.5 per cent higher than 155.32 GW in the same month last year.

The peak power demand met in October was recorded at 169.88 GW, 3.4 per cent higher than 164.25 GW in the same month last year.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.7 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic.

It had dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 per cent in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August. In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power consumption
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp