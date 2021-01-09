STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale

Vistara, joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has completed six years of operation since it made its maiden flight. 

Published: 09th January 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vistara, joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has completed six years of operation since it made its maiden flight.  The carrier has kicked off its anniversary with a 48-hour ‘The Grand 6th Anniversary Sale’. The sale began at 00:01 hrs on January 8, 2021 and the offer is valid for travel between February 25 2021 and September 30, 2021.

During this two-day period, the airline will beoffering economy class fares starting at Rs 1,299 During the six-year period, the private carrier has grown from flying in two destinations to flying across India as well 
as on international routes. 

Currently, Vistara has a total of 45 aircraft in operation, including long-haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and continues to grow its fleet as well as its network across India and abroad. The airline operates flights 
to more than 30 destinations in India, and to overseas destinations such as Dubai, Dhaka, Doha and London. Recently, the airline also announced non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from February 18, 2020. The airline will fly twice a week between the two cities as part of the ‘air bubble’ formed between India and Germany. 

“The last year was an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said. He added: “But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special sale.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Group Singapore Airlines Vistara
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp