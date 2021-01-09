Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vistara, joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has completed six years of operation since it made its maiden flight. The carrier has kicked off its anniversary with a 48-hour ‘The Grand 6th Anniversary Sale’. The sale began at 00:01 hrs on January 8, 2021 and the offer is valid for travel between February 25 2021 and September 30, 2021.

During this two-day period, the airline will beoffering economy class fares starting at Rs 1,299 During the six-year period, the private carrier has grown from flying in two destinations to flying across India as well

as on international routes.

Currently, Vistara has a total of 45 aircraft in operation, including long-haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and continues to grow its fleet as well as its network across India and abroad. The airline operates flights

to more than 30 destinations in India, and to overseas destinations such as Dubai, Dhaka, Doha and London. Recently, the airline also announced non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from February 18, 2020. The airline will fly twice a week between the two cities as part of the ‘air bubble’ formed between India and Germany.

“The last year was an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said. He added: “But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special sale.”