STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

After two and three wheeler EV push, govt should shift focus on public transport: Amitabh Kant

The CEO of the government think-tank said the Centre has rolled out incentives of USD 1.3 billion for purchase of 20 lakh electric two- wheelers and three-wheelers till now.

Published: 11th January 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India has given incentives for buying electric 2 and 3 wheelers till now, and should shift focus on making it possible for public transport to move on eco-friendly fuels, Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

The CEO of the government think-tank said the Centre has rolled out incentives of USD 1.3 billion for purchase of 20 lakh electric two- wheelers and three-wheelers till now.

"The focus should be on moving towards EVs, but also on moving people and not moving vehicles which can be achieved through public transportation and its electrification," Kant said, speaking at a virtual event organized by Repos Energy and Tata Motors.

It may be noted that even as carmakers and also startups focusing on 2-wheelers launch electric variants, public transport has been largely happening over the more unclean diesel or compressed natural gas.

A few cities like the financial capital have a few electric buses.

Kant said over 80 per cent of the vehicles sold in India are two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and added that when combined with the public transport, it would take care of mobility requirements for a bulk of the population.

The incentives announced by the government will bring an additional 10 lakh electric 2-wheelers and 5 lakh 3-wheelers, he said.

Kant said cities also need to embrace the new paradigm of 'transit oriented development' where public transport is the backbone, adding that this will be a key determinant of ease of living.

"E-mobility disruption should provide accessible, affordable, inclusive and safe transportation options to people across the world and in India," he said.

Kant said the overall prices of the electric mobility have gone down and the system of swapping batteries has got the price of electric vehicle at par with internal combustion engine (ICE) and added that the prices of battery have fallen by 90 per cent.

He said energy consumption growth in India will be driven by renewable energy sources going forward and affirmed that the country is the only one in the G-20 grouping which will be meeting its commitments under the Paris climate change accord.

The per capita energy consumption in India is at 30 per cent of the world average at 0.44 tonnes of oil equivalent per annum, but is driven largely by fossil fuel-based sources like coal, biomass and oil, he said.

One of the advantages possessed by India is the low car penetration at 20 cars per 1,000 population as against 800 in the US, Kant said, explaining that "we will not have to replace existing vehicles."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant Electric vehicles EVs
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp