Bharti Airtel divests 6,824 equity shares in Seynse Technologies

The company has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies held through Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of it.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing. The stake was held through Bharti Airtel's wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.

The divestment of 6,824 equity shares was for a cash consideration. "...the company has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies Private Limited held through Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," Bharti Airtel said in a late evening filing on Thursday.

However, it did not disclose the price at which the shares were divested "for the reasons of confidentiality".

Seynse is a financial technology company that has created Loan Singh platform.  "Loan Singh is a digital lending platform aimed at making credit easily accessible to millions of creditworthy yet under-served Indians," it said. Annual turnover of Seynse as on March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 62.5 lakh.

