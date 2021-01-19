STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy, disclose data sharing practice

The action by Meity comes at a time when the proposed Data Protection Bill is in advanced stages and may be tabled in the parliament during the upcoming Budget session.

Published: 19th January 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has asked Whatsapp CEO, Will Cathcart to withdraw the new measures which will be included in the updated privacy policy, likely to be implemented from May 16.

MeitY has sought the responses from Facebook owned instant messaging service regarding the data share practices that it intends to implement in the country including the name of the companies/ entities, the nature of data transfer as well as applicability of the user consent.  The ministry has come down heavily on Whatsapp questioning it of the differential privacy policy in Europe where the local governments have stipulated that no such measures can be implemented.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp defers its privacy policy until May 15, Signal downloads soar 9483%

The government said that the company has shown a lack of respect for the privacy of the Indian users despite it being the largest market for the messaging service. The action by MeitY comes at a time when the proposed Data Protection Bill is in advanced stages and may be tabled in the parliament during the upcoming Budget session.

Minister of Electronics and Information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier said during the India digital summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India that while digital platforms are welcome to do their business in india, the privacy of users cannot be impinged. “Be it WhatsApp or any other digital platform, you are free to do business in India but do it in a manner without in bringing upon the rights of Indians who operate and sanctity of personal communication needs to be maintained,” he added.

ALSO READ: Open to answering any queries from government on privacy policy update, says WhatsApp

Experts have flagged that with a likelihood of implementation of India’s maiden Data protection bill, Whtaspp will not be in a position to implement the the updated privacy policy especially since due to the bill envisaging that the data of the suer should be used for the purposes that do not have user consent.

MeitY has sent a questionnaire to the Whatsapp asking for disclosures of the firm’s privacy policy region-wise, nature of the data to be shared, acess of user’s mobile phone apps/ data, location of its data servers, user content conditions, details of the third-part apps with which the data is shared.

Earlier, the messaging giant, which came under fire due to the new policy, clarified that it has no acess to the personal chats/ call logs/ user location, which remains end-to-end encrypted.

ALSO READ: Telegram crosses 500-million subscriber mark led by user additions in Asia amid WhatsApp's privacy policy update

However, any communication shared with the business accounts will be shared with the parent Firm Facebook to drive its marketing business.

Whatsapp’s installs in India have fallen by 35% from January 6-10, leading to user migration to rival apps - Signal and Telegram - which recorded massive onboarding of users, focussed on security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Whatsapp Ministry of electronics
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp