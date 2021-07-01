STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oberoi Group vaccinates all eligible team members, third-party contractual workers 

The Oberoi Group, however, has not made getting a jab mandatory for its staff before rejoining work.

Published: 01st July 2021 02:27 PM

The Oberoi Group is educating them on how getting vaccinated will save them from the severity of COVID-19.

The Oberoi Group is educating them on how getting vaccinated will save them from the severity of COVID-19.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Oberoi Group said it has ensured that all the eligible employees of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Trident Hotels and Oberoi Flight Services and third-party contractual workers have been vaccinated.

"Vaccination would ensure that our staff remains safe and healthy. Additionally, it will give confidence to everyone who interacts with them as well as our guests," Oberoi Group President Sanjiv Kapoor said.

Safety, hygiene and wellbeing of both employees and guests are of paramount importance and upon this depends the revival of the hospitality business, he added.

The governments, both at the centre and state, will think of giving more relaxations only when a majority of people get vaccinated and are safe.

The travel industry can fully operate only after this happens, Kapoor said.

While the Group has not made getting a jab mandatory before rejoining work for its staff, it is nevertheless educating them on how getting vaccinated will save them from the severity of COVID-19, if at all they get infected, Oberoi Group said in a statement.

