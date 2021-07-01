STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet Q4 loss at Rs 235 crore, airline to raise Rs 2,500 crore

The airline said that  its businesses continue to be impacted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: 01st July 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 09:39 AM

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 235.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 against a loss of Rs 807.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

To note, the loss incurred by SpiceJet in Q4 is much more than the loss it had reported in the previous quarter when it had posted a net loss of Rs 57 crore. For the full financial year FY21, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 998.3 crore . 

While its passenger business witnessed a massive loss during the quarter and all through the last financial year, its dedicated cargo operations provided the much required lifeline.

On a segment basis, the revenue from cargo operations increased by 518 per cent aggregating to Rs 1,117.5 crore for FY21, with a profit of Rs 130.9 crore for the full year against a loss of Rs 134.2 crore during the previous year. 

The cash-strapped airline also announced that it would raise funds up to Rs 2,500 crore to ensure its long term growth, “through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers”.  

