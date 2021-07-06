STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government sets up panel to check digital monopolies

The ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, drive efficiencies in logistics and enhance the value for consumers.

Published: 06th July 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union commerce ministry on Monday announced the constitution of a nine-member advisory committee to curb the digital monopolies in the country. The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in a notification said that it has initiated a digital project on open network for digital commerce (ONDC) and the task has been assigned to the quality council of India (QCI).

The ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, drive efficiencies in logistics and enhance the value for consumers. “ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform,” as per the order.

The advisory committee will be headed by RS Sharma, CEO of National Health Authority, and will have Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive Chairman, Infosys; Adil Zainulbhai,  QCI chief; Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital; Arvind Gupta, co-founder of Digital India Foundation; Dilip Asbe, head of National Payments Corporation of India; Suresh Sethi, head of National Securities Depository; Praveen Khandelwal, chief of the Confederation of All India Traders; and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, as its advisory members.

The announcement comes at a time when the Union commerce ministry has proposed fresh amendments to the e-commerce rules, Consumer Protection Act 2020, in a bid to prevent market dominance by market leaders, preferential treatment of a few sellers and deep discounting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONDC DPIIT Digital monopolies
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp