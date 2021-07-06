STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato gets approval from SEBI for its $1.2-bn IPO; eyes valuation of $8 bn

This comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 375 crore through an offer for sale by existing investor InfoEdge.

Published: 06th July 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has given formal approval to food delivery firm Zomato for its Rs 7,875-crore ($1.1-billion) Initial Public Offering, clearing decks for one of the most awaited public issues in Indian markets this year.

This comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 375 crore through an offer for sale by existing investor InfoEdge. Zomato, according to sources, is eyeing the IPO at a $ 8.7 billion valuation, a significant jump from its $5.4 billion valuations when it raised $250 million last month led by Tiger Global, Fidelty, Kora Management.

The SEBI has issued some observations to the Zomato in response to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the Gurgaon-based firm on April 28. Under the current guidelines, an IPO/ rights issue needs to be opened within 12 months from the date of issuance of SEBI observations. Zomato will have to now approach the Registrar of Companies for final approval. On Sunday, Zomato’s biggest investor InfoEdge informed the stock exchanges that it is reducing the size of its offer for sale in the upcoming IPO to Rs 375 crore from the earlier proposed Rs 750 crore .

Meanwhile, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday approached the Competition Commission of India(CCI) alleging anti-competitive practices by food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy, which has impacted the businesses of restaurants. The NRAI said that despite raising concerns with food delivery firms, no steps have been taken by the latter.

The association alleged that both Zomato and Swiggy have indulged in bundling of services, data masking, charging high commission, deep discounting, selective listing of hotels, in violation of competition laws. Zomato had said in its DRHP that Covid had significantly impacted the company revenues during the first quarter of FY2, and its dining-out business continued to be affected with the imposition or restrictions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Zomato
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp