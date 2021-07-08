No respite for Aam Admi: After petrol, CNG price up in Delhi, adjoining cities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After petrol, the price of CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and its adjoining towns was increased on Thursday in line with rising costs.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd -- the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped gas to household kitchens in the national capital region -- raised CNG price by 90 paise per kg and cooking gas by Rs 1.25 per standard cubic metre.

"CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg w.e.f 6 am on 8th July 2021," IGL said in a tweet.

In the adjoining Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG price has been hiked to Rs 49.98 per kg from Rs 49.08.

Rates differ from state to state due to local taxes.

Piped natural gas (PNG) rate in Delhi was increased by Rs 1.25 per scm to Rs 29.66 per scm and to Rs 29.61 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

"CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi," IGL said.

The hike in CNG and PNG prices came amid an unrelenting surge in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel.

Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This took fuel prices across the country to fresh highs.

Petrol price rose to Rs 100.56 a litre in Delhi while diesel rates climbed to Rs 89.62 per litre.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim, Puducherry and Delhi.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes (Rs 31.80 central excise and Rs 13.04 state VAT).

The hike on Thursday was the 37th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 37 hikes, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 10.16 per litre.

During this period, diesel rates have soared by Rs 8.89 a litre in 35 instances of price hikes.